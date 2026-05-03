Man Refused to Move His Car for a Date After Blocking a Driveway for Hours
Imagine living next to someone who chooses to park their car so that it blocks your driveway. If talking to the neighbor about it didn’t help, what would you do?
In this story, one man was in this exact situation, and he called a tow truck. However, he made sure his timing was perfect so that the neighbor would be upset about more than just the car.
Let’s read all about it.
My neighbor blocked my driveway one too many times, so I had his car towed during his Tinder date
For context: my neighbor is the type of guy who thinks rules are for other people. An arrogant 6 feet something hunk, in his mid 20s.
He constantly parks in front of my driveway, fully blocking it, despite multiple warnings, notes, and in-person “hey man, seriously, stop” conversations.
His excuse? “I’m just here for a bit.”
A bit apparently means an eternity…. 3-5 hours every damn time.
It was time to take action.
Last week, I come home and surprise. He’s there again. Blocking my driveway with his crusty silver sedan.
I see him through his window getting ready, cologne and everything.
He’s going out. I decide, tonight’s the night.
So I do what I should’ve done weeks ago. I call a tow truck. No warnings or, notes. Got it towed straight up.
He enjoyed the show.
About 45 minutes later, I’m sitting on my porch drinking a beer when a random girl walks up the sidewalk. Clearly dressed for a date.
She knocks on his door, he comes out smiling, then sees his car is gone.
She’s confused. He’s flipping out. He starts looking around like someone robbed him.
I casually say, “If you’re looking for your car, it got towed. You were blocking my driveway. Again.”
The girl’s reaction was perfect.
He tries to argue but the girl just says, “Wait, you parked in front of his driveway?”
He tries to explain, but she just says, “Wow. That’s trash,” and walks off.
I haven’t seen him block my driveway since, and he never called another girl home after that.
His confidence took a major hit.
I love it! That really was perfect timing, and the girl dissing him because of what he’d done really confirmed that OP was right. It was no longer just two neighbors arguing.
Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.
This is a good point.
This person would’ve handled it slightly differently.
Another person shares a power move.
This is true.
He hurt his neighbor but helped his date.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who came in to wander around when they saw an open door.
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