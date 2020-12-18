The Shirk Report – Volume 609
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– When your name is drawn for a raffle you’ve entered
– Related
– Hacker must be stopped
– My disappointment is immeasurable and my day is ruined
– A word of caution
– Boom. Herded. | Working from home like the rest of us
– Achievement unlocked
– Banana for scale
– Real talk
– Ah my Ikea Christmas tree has arrived
– One day, many, many, many years from now, we will look back and laugh at some of this Covid signage
– Cat.exe has stopped working
– This chalk art is breaking me
– Wait, what
– We got a budding soccer star over here
– Just remember, even the great ones get denied
– In due time
– A friend in need is a friend indeed
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– 2020 in 20 charts
– The World’s Most Important Body of Water
– Psychedelic drug DMT to undergo first clinical trial to treat depression
– An Agent’s Mistake Cost an N.B.A. Player $3 Million. He Paid Him Back.
– What We Lose When a Restaurant Closes
– The 2020 Northern Lights Photographer of the Year
– The Cleveland Baseball Team is Changing Its Name
– This Artist Posed As a Hungarian Billionaire Buyer to Get Into 25 New York Penthouses
– Rome’s Rich Past Stalls Metro Line Expansion
– Coca-Cola, Pepsi and Nestlé named top plastic polluters for third year in a row
5 VIDEOS + untrained meteorologist
50 DOWN, 2 TO GO
