The Shirk Report – Volume 610
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Merry Christmas y’all
– Last chance to share this
– Unless..
– Dads have been waiting 359 days for this
– Also Dads
– Thanks I hate it
– So much pressure
– Didn’t think this happened to other species
– I’m undefeated in the shower
– Racket smash but make it cycling
– Ho, ho, ho!
– This door repair man’s shirt doubles as a sign
– Last Christmas Dad joke I promise
– Check out the other cow’s face
– Go fly a kite
– Perfect
– Landing your first kickflip
– Do it for them
– Until next year
10 ARTICLES
– Ten people who helped shape science in 2020
– Ancient DNA Is Changing How We Think About the Caribbean
– Why this forgotten punctuation mark should be revived for 2021
– Dionne Warwick: How ‘Auntie’ tweeted herself to newfound fame in 2020
– How Burger King, Nike, and Patagonia made great advertising for an awful year
– The Curious Case of Men and Women’s Buttons
– Keeping tax low for the rich does not boost economy
– ‘Could You Help Santa?’ In Christmas Wish Lists, Children Write Of Pandemic Hardships
– The Journalist and the Pharma Bro
– Predictions for Journalism 2021
5 VIDEOS + Bilal Göregen
MERRY CHRISTMAS Y’ALL!
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1583941906523-0’); });
Categories: FUNNY, SHIRK REPORT
Comments