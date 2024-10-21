After Being Relegated To The Couch During The Last Family Reunion She Decided To Get A Hotel, But Her Sister Is Upset With Her For Bailing

Family reunions can be great, but they can also be stressful.

In today’s story, one family member wants everyone in the family to stay at her house, but one of her siblings would prefer to stay at a hotel.

Because she prefers sleeping in a bed.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA For getting a Hotel room & not sleeping on a couch? So my sister is having a annual family get together. She thinks her house is big enough to accommodate 12 people but lesson learned from last time: 1. She will not let anyone use the wifi 2. Morning line ups for the shower 2 showers for 12 people 3. I was regulated to sleeping on the couch in her den while 2 other sleep on the floor next to me.

She is staying at a hotel.

So this time I learned my lesson. I booked a Hotel room not far away about a 20 min drive. I get to sleep in a bed, get my own shower, and I can use wifi, and the most important thing privacy.

Her sister is upset.

My sister was mad I got a hotel room. She wanted everyone under one roof which is insane. I suggested she needs a wellness check because 12 people can’t sleep in her house.

Her other sisters wanted to stay at the hotel too.

So I ended up at my Hotel night 1 night. 2 of my other sister of which I have 5 total asked to join me, so I let them. That made things worse and she called off the get together after 2 nights after which people had to take time off work to accommodate this. Now people are mad at her for wasting their time, so AITA?

It seems like the sister who planned the get together is the problem.

If there’s not enough room it’s not enough room!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

Maybe they should just move the family get-together to the hotel.

Everyone wins.

