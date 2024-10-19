Entitled Brother Throws Pool Party At His Sibling’s House Without Asking, Leading to Major Frustration And Family Drama

Having an open-door policy for family is great, but it can lead to some frustrating surprises.

Imagine finding out that your brother organized a pool party at your house, inviting family and even strangers, without giving you any heads-up until the night before.

In the following story, this person’s entitled brother does just that.

Here’s what happened.

My brother is hosting a pool party at my house today and I found out from my mother last night I’m sitting in my office right now, trying to work (I work remotely), and I can hear my family in the backyard having a pool party. A pool party that has been in planning for a week. A pool party I did not know about until last night. I have a large house with an in-ground pool, and I’ve always told my family they can come over, but they need to let me know ahead of time. This year, no one has used the pool, so I haven’t done a lot of upkeep on it. I have a salt system, so it stays fairly balanced on its own. But I’ve been really busy with work, so I haven’t used it myself. Last night, I was talking to my mother, and she said, “Well, I will see you tomorrow.” I asked what she meant by that, and she said for the pool party.

It turns out this was not a spur-of-the-moment thing.

After digging, I found out that my brother was planning on coming over the following day to use my pool. He was bringing his daughters and had coordinated with my sister to have her kids come over as well. Since my sister and her husband work during the day, my parents would be bringing them by. I asked how long this had been in planning, and my mom said for at least a few days now, and they were just figuring out which day was best. My sister (my parents live with her) overheard the conversation and texted me to verify I knew about all of this. She was surprised to find out I did not know. She texted our brother, subtly asking if he had coordinated all of this with me. Five minutes later, I got a text from my brother saying he planned to come swimming the next day with one of his daughters, but he would be very quiet since they know I work at home.

Everything was fine until he learned that even a stranger was invited.

So around 11:30 am, my brother shows up with his oldest daughter. I said hello but went back to work. That is when he mentioned the extra people would be there. At first, I didn’t care that much since everyone was family and they had seen my house messy before. Then he mentioned his daughter’s boyfriend was coming, too. He said, “Well, she asked if he could come, so I said yes.” I love my family, but they really drive me nuts sometimes. It is not usually a big deal if my family comes over. But the fact that my brother coordinated things with other people (his ex-wife, my sister, my parents) and never thought to ask me if it was okay is just infuriating. And then to invite complete strangers as well.

Wow! That brother has some nerve.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit have to say about this story.

Harsh words, but good advice.

This person thinks they need to set boundaries.

According to this person, the family should let them know weeks in advance.

This person is not wrong.

It’s rude to just assume you can throw a pool party at someone’s house, especially if they work from home.

Next time, a simple phone call days in advance would be great.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.