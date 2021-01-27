Jan 27, 2021

A Mirror Selfie from Japan circa 1920

Check out this incredible mirror selfie from Japan, taken ca. 1920, over a hundred years ago! The photo was shared by Old Japanese Photos, whom specialize in old Japanese photos—negative or positive, 35mm or medium/large format and glass dry plates.

This specific image was scanned from a negative glass dry plate with an Epson v800. I just love their expressions, the candid shot brings an instant smile to my face—they look so happy and in love!

 

 

