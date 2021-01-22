The Shirk Report – Volume 614
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– When you realize you gotta do it all over again on Monday
– Who da fook is this guy
– I’ll only add one Bernie meme since I’m sure you’ve seen them all already | Ok last one promise
– My new favourite Venn diagram
– om nom nom
– Wait for it
– More art you say?
– Go fly a kite
– When you can’t remember your password
– The deepest pain
– Also me
– Timber-ed
– Cheers
– And then there’s these guys
– This dental clinic’s hedges are shaped like teeth
– In other countries, the largest size of mayonnaise is “American”
– Sometimes you just need your pooh bear
– Or a little belly rub
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Why Does Great Music Give You the Chills?
– 21 Reasons to Hope in 2021
– The universe is 13.8 billion years old—here’s how we know
– 52 Places to Love in 2021
– Mountain trekking to catch a signal: online learning in the Philippines
– Bill Gates Now the Largest Private Owner of American Farmland
– Do You Know Where the Vice President Lives?
– The Most Influential Artists of 2020
– Buffalo, also known as the American Bison
– A Game Designer’s Analysis Of QAnon
5 VIDEOS + guessing time
I’M ONCE AGAIN ASKING FOR YOU TO ENJOY THE WEEKEND
