The Shirk Report – Volume 615
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Winter amirite?
– Gamestonk?
– Yo! Chill
– Vuja de
– They’re gonna love this relevant ad I’m about to serve them!
– 80 years of progression
– The hero we need
– There’s a Simpson’s reference for everything
– Once a year is fine | It’s called flavouring the oven
– The entrance to this furniture store
– Ever seen a double mustache?
– This was smooth
– This was too smooth
– That’s just shitty
– Ohh I love free tri..
– Any guesses for day 500?
– This park bench is on a track so you can always be under shade
– Whenever I’m down, I just look at this photograph
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– I am the designer of this restaurant’s outdoor seating space, and this is my artist’s statement
– An Interactive 10-gigapixel scan of Johannes Vermeer’s iconic painting, “Girl With a Pearl Earring”
– A new kind of corporate supercourt is looking for legitimacy
– Keith Gill Drove the GameStop Reddit Mania. He Talked to the Journal
– The Famous Router Hackers Actually Loved
– Climbing up Europe’s tallest chimney in Slovenia
– Paris by Bike
– After the Solarwinds Hack, We Have No Idea What Cyber Dangers We Face
– 1st Private Crew Will Visit Space Station. The Price Tag: $55 Million Each
– Pellet Ice is the Good Ice
5 VIDEOS + Kobe
