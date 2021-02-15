Feb 15, 2021
When You Forget to Take Down Your Christmas Lights and Have a Happy Accident
Sometimes forgetfulness pays off! In this circumstance, reddit user nieman23 neglected to take down his Christmas lights. When the next winter storm rolled through, the hanging icicles on his porch were beautifully illuminated by his Christmas lights.
Just a small and random moment of joy that hopefully puts a smile on your face 🙂
