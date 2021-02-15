Feb 15, 2021

When You Forget to Take Down Your Christmas Lights and Have a Happy Accident

christmas lights and icicles When You Forget to Take Down Your Christmas Lights and Have a Happy Accident

Photograph by nieman23 on reddit

 

Sometimes forgetfulness pays off! In this circumstance, reddit user nieman23 neglected to take down his Christmas lights. When the next winter storm rolled through, the hanging icicles on his porch were beautifully illuminated by his Christmas lights.

Just a small and random moment of joy that hopefully puts a smile on your face 🙂

 

 

picture of the day button When You Forget to Take Down Your Christmas Lights and Have a Happy Accident

twistedsifter on facebook When You Forget to Take Down Your Christmas Lights and Have a Happy Accident

 

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1583941906523-0’); });

Categories: ART, PICTURE OF THE DAY
Tags: · , , , ,

Comments

Copyright © 2021 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress.com VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter