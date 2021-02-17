Feb 17, 2021

This Portuguese Star Fort From Above

Photograph by MAXAR via Daily Overview

 

The Nossa Senhora da Graça Fort, officially Conde de Lippe Fort and known historically as La Lippe, is an 18th century fort in the village of Alcáçova, Portugal.

Its prominent position atop Monte da Graça (Hill of Grace) made it an important stronghold during the Seven Years’ War, War of the Oranges and the Peninsular War. The fort is part of the Garrison Border Town of Elvas and its Fortifications, and was classified an UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2012.

Star Forts, also known as bastion forts or trace italienne, is a fortification in a style that evolved during the early modern period of gunpowder when the cannon came to dominate the battlefield. It was first seen in the mid-fifteenth century in Italy.

If you want to explore the fort check out: 38.894444°, -7.164167°

 

 

