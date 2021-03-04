Mar 4, 2021
A Live Power Line Fell and Did This to the Ground
Reddit user ap83 recently shared this crazy photo of a live power line that fell outside of his house in Bergen, New Jersey.
Apparently it was so hot, it melted through the sidewalk and turned the sand underneath to glass!
via ap83 on reddit
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1583941906523-0’); });
Categories: PICTURE OF THE DAY, SCI/TECH
Tags: · electricity, fire, glass, melt, perfect timing, power, rare, unexpected
Comments