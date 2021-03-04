Mar 4, 2021

A Live Power Line Fell and Did This to the Ground

Reddit user ap83 recently shared this crazy photo of a live power line that fell outside of his house in Bergen, New Jersey.

Apparently it was so hot, it melted through the sidewalk and turned the sand underneath to glass!

 

 

