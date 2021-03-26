The Shirk Report – Volume 623
The Sifter is back on Instagram after a 10-year hiatus. Check it out? https://www.instagram.com/twistedsifter/
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Nah, I’m good
– Granny, no!
– Fancy that
– Now that’s a high quality bumper sticker right there
– What did you do today? “You wouldn’t believe me if I told you”
– Things you don’t see on the highway every day
– I mean, that’s pretty awesome, not gonna lie
– Feels like an eternity ago
– This guy was so fed up he made his own specialized bowl for dips
– This carpet pattern is actually a satellite image of the Earth
– This car wash let’s you blast your car while you wait
– This hydrant cleans your car while you crash
– This tub of water provides endless entertainment for everyone
– Seriously, what are the requirements
– My spirit animal
– He’s really feisty okay
– Unicorns do exist!
– #1 mom pendant
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Is that ship still stuck?
– The Curious Case of the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Box
– What It’s Like to Live in Countries ‘That Don’t Exist’
– The Time Capsule That’s as Big as Human History
– Scientists discover why the human brain is so big
– Idi Amin and the Uses of Political Buffoonery
– What Killed These Bald Eagles? After 25 Years, We Finally Know.
– A blockchain tweak could fix crypto’s colossal energy problem
– Bobby Brown, Yankee Infielder Turned Cardiologist, Is Dead at 96
– 3 biggest regrets people have at the end of life
5 VIDEOS
HERE’S TO GREAT HANGOUTS THIS WEEKEND
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1583941906523-0’); });
Categories: FUNNY, SHIRK REPORT
Comments