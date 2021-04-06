Phosphorescent Glass Sculptures Illuminate in Presence of People
In an ongoing series of conceptual artworks, Japanese artist Rui Sasaki creates stunning phosphorescent glass sculptures to ‘record and contain sunshine’. Sasaki adds:
“I do not get much sunshine in Toyama. Living in a cloudy environment helped me realize how vital sunshine is for me both mentally and physically. How can I bottle and release sunshine in glass? How can I visualize sunshine? Can I transfer sunshine from here to there?
Each thin phosphorescent glass bubble is charged by a solarium light when nobody is in the space where the work is installed. When someone enters, the solarium light switches off and the thin phosphorescent glass bubbles illuminate the space. The illumination slowly diminishes over time, and the space slowly grows darker and darker the longer a viewer stays there.”
In other installations, Sasaki has ‘charged’ the phosphorescent sculptures outside, directly in the sun, or used a solar panel that in turn ‘charges’ the sculptures.
As the sculptures lose their ‘power’ over time, the colour of the sculpture changes from a green to a fading blue and eventually back to darkness. The experience differs for each viewer.
You can learn more on Sasaki’s website.
[via Colossal]
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1583941906523-0’); });
Categories: ART, BEST OF
Tags: · conceptual, glass, light, lighting, phosphorescent, sculpture, solar
Comments