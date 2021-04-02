The Shirk Report – Volume 624
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Nothing surprises me anymore
– We are all green shirt guy
– Thicc boy summer
– This chair represents all of us
– Just the right amount of passive aggressiveness
– Nope
– My abs hurt just watching this
– Respect
– Wait for it
– Now THIS is marketing
– It was a good run | You too
– Damn I guess one of them quit
– Me jumping to conclusions
– This is some kind of metaphor for the pandemic right?
– Ryan Reynolds is a treasure
– Oh nooooo
– It’s a spring thing
– I laughed way too hard at this
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Friendship
– How mRNA Technology Could Change the World
– The Lil Nas X Outrage Is Exposing Hypocrites
– Who Invented Chicken Nuggets?
– Why everything is a Milkshake Duck
– Note to Future Space Travelers: Prepare for a Shrinking Heart
– The Last Time the Suez Canal Was Blocked a Utopian Communist Micronation Was Formed at Sea
– This ‘treasure’ rewrote California history. It was an elaborate hoax.
– How humans became the best throwers on the planet
– My Dog: The Paradox (RIP Rambo)
5 VIDEOS + what song are you listening to
HERE’S TO A GOOD
FRIDAY WEEKEND
