Apr 2, 2021

The Shirk Report – Volume 624

the-friday-shirk-report

 

The Sifter is back on Instagram after a 10-year hiatus. Check it out? https://www.instagram.com/twistedsifter/

 

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Nothing surprises me anymore
We are all green shirt guy
Thicc boy summer
This chair represents all of us
Just the right amount of passive aggressiveness
Nope
My abs hurt just watching this
Respect
Wait for it
Now THIS is marketing
It was a good run | You too
Damn I guess one of them quit
Me jumping to conclusions
This is some kind of metaphor for the pandemic right?
Ryan Reynolds is a treasure
Oh nooooo
It’s a spring thing
I laughed way too hard at this
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

Friendship
How mRNA Technology Could Change the World
The Lil Nas X Outrage Is Exposing Hypocrites
Who Invented Chicken Nuggets?
Why everything is a Milkshake Duck
Note to Future Space Travelers: Prepare for a Shrinking Heart
The Last Time the Suez Canal Was Blocked a Utopian Communist Micronation Was Formed at Sea
This ‘treasure’ rewrote California history. It was an elaborate hoax.
How humans became the best throwers on the planet
My Dog: The Paradox (RIP Rambo)

 

5 VIDEOS + what song are you listening to

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

HERE’S TO A GOOD FRIDAY WEEKEND

 

april laveen 76 The Shirk Report – Volume 624

 

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1583941906523-0’); });

Categories: FUNNY, SHIRK REPORT

Comments

Copyright © 2021 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter