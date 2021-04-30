Apr 30, 2021

The Shirk Report – Volume 628

the-friday-shirk-report

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
“I can show you the world”
– Would you rather be in this pond or at the bottom of this hill?
2021 y’all
Breaking down the different parts of a burrito
It’s both for me
Take me here
And here. Just not so close to the edge!
Meanwhile on the drive home
She said Yes! to the spaghetti
A wild cartel appears
When she gets ‘one of those pics’ she copy and pastes this message
You’ve probably never heard of them
I thought I was the only one!
“Grow at your own pace”
“You do you”
Carpe diem
This guy!
Get ready!
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

Prancer, The ‘Haunted Victorian Child’ Dog From Viral Ad, Has Been Adopted
How Pfizer Makes Its Covid-19 Vaccine
Why the Super League “Dirty Dozen” Are Obsessed With Fortnite
An Exclusive Look at James Turrell’s Roden Crater
A Giant List of Company Name Etymologies
Xueli Abbing: The abandoned baby who became a Vogue model
Oxford malaria vaccine proves highly effective in Burkina Faso trial
The Planet on the Plate: Why Epicurious Left Beef Behind
Guarana: The edible ‘eyes of the Amazon’
Simplify Your Time Management With the ‘Rule of 4’

 

5 VIDEOS + It’s gonna be May

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

IT’S GONNA BE MAY THIS WEEKEND

 

therapist how are you tweet The Shirk Report – Volume 628

 

