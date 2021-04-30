The Shirk Report – Volume 628
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– “I can show you the world”
– Would you rather be in this pond or at the bottom of this hill?
– 2021 y’all
– Breaking down the different parts of a burrito
– It’s both for me
– Take me here
– And here. Just not so close to the edge!
– Meanwhile on the drive home
– She said Yes! to the spaghetti
– A wild cartel appears
– When she gets ‘one of those pics’ she copy and pastes this message
– You’ve probably never heard of them
– I thought I was the only one!
– “Grow at your own pace”
– “You do you”
– Carpe diem
– This guy!
– Get ready!
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Prancer, The ‘Haunted Victorian Child’ Dog From Viral Ad, Has Been Adopted
– How Pfizer Makes Its Covid-19 Vaccine
– Why the Super League “Dirty Dozen” Are Obsessed With Fortnite
– An Exclusive Look at James Turrell’s Roden Crater
– A Giant List of Company Name Etymologies
– Xueli Abbing: The abandoned baby who became a Vogue model
– Oxford malaria vaccine proves highly effective in Burkina Faso trial
– The Planet on the Plate: Why Epicurious Left Beef Behind
– Guarana: The edible ‘eyes of the Amazon’
– Simplify Your Time Management With the ‘Rule of 4’
5 VIDEOS + It’s gonna be May
IT’S GONNA BE MAY THIS WEEKEND
