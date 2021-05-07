The Shirk Report – Volume 629
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– When your partner’s on the phone and you hear your name
– She couldn’t hide it 😂
– In this circumstance, complete and utter revenge is justified
– Relevant tweet
– Inspired by nature | Me, also feeling inspired
– When you realize you’re the cliche ride
– I’m convinced pigeons just straight up, hate us
– In fairness, we do stuff like this
– that face 🥺
– Happens to all of us
– I need answers | Also me
– Context is everything
– Aight imma head out
– Oh nooooo
– Let’s just add it to this list
– Did that apple sauce just go zoom
– Not all heroes wear capes
– 10 years!
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– How Long Can We Live?
– Malian woman gives birth to nine babies
– The visitors from deep space baffling scientists
– This Man Owns The Holy Grail Of Ford Minivans And It Is Absolutely Glorious
– An Interactive Map of All of the Lighthouses Around the World
– Rolling Stone: 100 Best Sitcoms of All Time
– What Goes Up Must Come Down — Including A Giant Chinese Rocket Plunging Toward Earth
– Forget Tech Bro Fantasies of Self-Driving Cars and Just Invest in Buses Already
– Friendship, memories and a year with the 1969 New York Mets
– Emotions get better with age
5 VIDEOS + boyfriend
