The Shirk Report – Volume 630
The Sifter is back on Instagram after a 10-year hiatus. Check it out? https://www.instagram.com/twistedsifter/
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– That about sums it up
– Smashing
– Adulting!
– So the gas thing is a thing
– Not financial advice
– Some jobs are just cooler than others
– By George, he’s done it!
– My life is a lie
– Drill goes brrrrr
– This hurt more than I anticipated
– The city held a public naming contest and this was the (deserved) winner
– Let’s get into some nature shall we?
– Devil’s Tower, Wyoming
– A sandstorm after a snowstorm in the desert
– Shower thoughts
– Hey Jeff, you suck
– Then and now
– Sometimes it just all works out perfectly
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Vaccine Side Effect, Or Have You Just Been Alive for 40 Years?
– I Mailed an AirTag and Tracked Its Progress; Here’s What Happened
– Why We Speak More Weirdly at Home
– The Story of the Internet, As Told By Know Your Meme
– Qantas supermoon flight to nowhere sells out in ‘record time’
– ‘Beautiful’ Female Biker Was Actually 50-Year-Old Dad Using FaceApp
– scroll + click + create (desktop only)
– A Once-in-a-Lifetime Chance to Start Over
– Using Just His Thoughts, Paralyzed Man Texts at a Record-Breaking 16 Words a Minute
– The Woman Who Made van Gogh
5 VIDEOS + chain hang low
DON’T BE LIKE JEFF THIS WEEKEND!
googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-1583941906523-0’); });
Categories: FUNNY, SHIRK REPORT
Comments