Jun 7, 2021

An Amazing Before and After of an Ancient Greek Stadium Excavation

Check out this amazing before and after photo of the excavation of an Ancient Greek stadium. For those curious, this is the Stadium of Magnesia ad Maendrum Ancient City, located in the modern day of Aydin/Germencik, Turkey.

According to Archaeology & Art on Twitter, “the stadium, aligned on the north-south axis, was erected between two hills. Fifty-two stairs had to be ascended to reach its highest level and it could accommodate 30 thousand spectators. The stadium was 189 meters long.”

If you’re interested in learning more about the Ancient Greek city and its excavation progress, you can start on Wikipedia and go even more in depth here.

 

 

 

