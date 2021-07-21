Beach Sand Under a Microscope
Macrofying recently shared this fascinating gallery on Instagram of beach sand under a microscope. In the post he adds:
I recently took a bit of sand from the beach with me to view under my microscope. In contrast to industrial sand, which is quite boring as it consists mainly out of quartz, this ocean sand is extremely colorful and diverse as it mainly consists of coral debris and shells. Although to the naked eye this looks like very clean natural sand, pieces of microplastic, as seen in the last image, can be found when viewed under the microscope.
Macrofying put out great content on YouTube and Instagram. Their deep zoom videos are always a pleasure to watch. Check them out!
Categories: ART, BEST OF, NATURE/SPACE
Tags: · macro, microscopic, photo series, sand, zoom
