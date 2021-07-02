Jul 2, 2021

The Shirk Report – Volume 637

20 IMAGES

Friday!
When you were late for work and didn’t have time to shower
A lot can happen in 90 seconds
The other team’s fans
Hey buddy
The phone is dead, long live the phone
Wait til you hear how loud I can yell ‘Ahhhh’
Sneak level: 100
Name a worse place to discover you have a leak
Just incredible
Fan goes brrrr
Thanos approved
If you’re going to sell something online, a good product shot is key
Cannot unsee
She ran off on an adventure for 7.5 hours and then rang the doorbell at 3am
Nailed it!
This continuous drawing is amazing
His daughter got him this framed tweet for Father’s Day
Love it
10 ARTICLES

The Fascinating Psychological and Engineering Tricks of Disney World
The untold story of the big boat that broke the world
Peak Performance: The Most Hazardous Sport In Olympic History
The Big Tuna Sandwich Mystery
Photos show China’s most surreal tourist spot— a fake Instagram-worthy town full of pretend farmers and phony fishermen
How did a small town in Canada become one of the hottest places on Earth?
It’s 2021, why are dating app algorithms still so bad?
These scientists spent decades pushing NASA to go back to Venus. Now they’re on a hot streak.
The Tin Man Gets His Heart: An Oral History of ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’
The Internet Is Rotting

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

