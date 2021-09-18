Sep 17, 2021

The Shirk Report – Volume 648

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
This seems well thought out
He brought the fire to them
Bread roll anyone?
Math
Sorry I’m busy
Google Street View has no chill
Did not see that coming
Gibbons dgaf
Everyone loves Kinder eggs
Love a good New Yorker cartoon
I mean, good pics are rare
Activating doomscroll
Sometimes you just gotta walk away | Ditto for this guy
Taking the bus in the Himalayas hits different
The inside of this dog toy is my favourite thing ever
This lady’s shirt at and arts and crafts fair
Story time!
Guys, new iPhone
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

The 2021 Drone Photos of the Yer
Rolling Stone Upgrades Their 500 Greatest Songs of All Time
It Has Come to Subscription Tacos
A Hefty History of Fat Bear Week
This is why the iPhone 13 still has a notch
Norm Macdonald Dies: Influential Comedian & Former ‘SNL’ Weekend Update Anchor Was 61
A Rabbi’s Guide on Making Amends and Letting Those Grudges Go
All World Languages in One Visualization
Is Carbonated Water Just as Healthy as Still Water?
The Big and the Small

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

sorry cant hang tonight The Shirk Report – Volume 648

 

