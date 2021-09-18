The Shirk Report – Volume 648
The Sifter is back on Instagram after a 10-year hiatus. Check it out? https://www.instagram.com/twistedsifter/
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– This seems well thought out
– He brought the fire to them
– Bread roll anyone?
– Math
– Sorry I’m busy
– Google Street View has no chill
– Did not see that coming
– Gibbons dgaf
– Everyone loves Kinder eggs
– Love a good New Yorker cartoon
– I mean, good pics are rare
– Activating doomscroll
– Sometimes you just gotta walk away | Ditto for this guy
– Taking the bus in the Himalayas hits different
– The inside of this dog toy is my favourite thing ever
– This lady’s shirt at and arts and crafts fair
– Story time!
– Guys, new iPhone
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– The 2021 Drone Photos of the Yer
– Rolling Stone Upgrades Their 500 Greatest Songs of All Time
– It Has Come to Subscription Tacos
– A Hefty History of Fat Bear Week
– This is why the iPhone 13 still has a notch
– Norm Macdonald Dies: Influential Comedian & Former ‘SNL’ Weekend Update Anchor Was 61
– A Rabbi’s Guide on Making Amends and Letting Those Grudges Go
– All World Languages in One Visualization
– Is Carbonated Water Just as Healthy as Still Water?
– The Big and the Small
5 VIDEOS
diff celebs meeting ur dog 🐶 pic.twitter.com/ziytjcjD5k
— Mary Elizabeth Kelly (@mare_kell) September 14, 2021
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
Categories: FUNNY, SHIRK REPORT
Comments