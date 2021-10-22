Oct 22, 2021

The Shirk Report – Volume 653

the-friday-shirk-report

 

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Tense standoff ends unexpectedly
This green screen dress could not have turned out any better
This photo from a farmer’s protest is iconic
The perfect cord wrap doesn’t exi..
She asked to be a transformer for Halloween
Paint stripper in action
Pray for him
His reaction kills me every time
A loo with a view
Please don’t worry…
Basically every single time
And it still only partially works
This whale shark learned to take advantage of fishing nets
Whatever this is, it’s trippy
Chicken eggs vs Ostrich egg
Confession time
107 year old mom gives her 84 year old daughter candy
Love this
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

Vikings Were in the Americas Exactly 1,000 Years Ago
Paul McCartney’s favourite song of all time
A compilation of Awesomely Weird Electric Vehicles Found on Alibaba
Facebook is planning to rebrand the company with a new name
Something special is happening in Barcelona
An Extraordinary 500-Year-Old Shipwreck Is Rewriting the History of the Age of Discovery
The 200 Best Albums of the Last 25 Years, According to Pitchfork Readers
People love the billionaire, but hate the billionaires’ club
‘My Poor Ass’: Michelangelo Wrote a Poem About How Much He Hated Painting the Sistine Chapel
In a First, Surgeons Attached a Pig Kidney to a Human, and It Worked

 

5 VIDEOS + apple pie

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

HERE’S TO THE BEST WEEKEND

 

