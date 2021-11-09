Original iPod Prototype
How cool is this?! In celebration of the iPod turning 20 years old last month, the Panic Blog published these fascinating photos of an early prototype of the original iPod, which was released on October 23rd, 2001.
After the photos went viral, the “father of the iPod” himself, Tony Fadell, chimed in saying: “This is a P68/Dulcimer iPod prototype we (very quickly) made before the true form factor design was ready. Didn’t want it look like an iPod for confidentiality – the buttons placement, the size – it was mostly air inside – and the wheel worked (poorly)”
Below you can even see the finished iPod for scale along with a photo of the internals. For additional shots, check out the Panic Blog!
Wikipedia also has an incredibly detailed history of the iPod which is worth a read if you’re interested!
