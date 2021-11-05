Nov 5, 2021

The Shirk Report – Volume 655

the-friday-shirk-report

 

The Sifter is back on Instagram after a 10-year hiatus. Check it out? https://www.instagram.com/twistedsifter/

 

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
When you find your spirit animal
This kid Halloweens
And this year’s best workplace costume goes to
Love is in the air
An under-appreciated re-brand
They’re coming for our jobs!
This induction stovetop is nuts
Cleaning a skyscraper after a dust storm
Revealing obsidian
9/10 patients agree
Sneaky tic tactics
A million times this | A billion times this! | A trillion times this!!
How villains are born
Lesson learned
Behind the scenes of ‘that shot’
Best. biker vest. ever.
The race is on
The kids are going to be alright
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

A Photo Of BJ Novak Was Accidentally Deemed Public Domain, And Now His Face Is Printed On Personal Care Items And Household Products Across The World
Enough with the origin stories
The Enormous Hole That Whaling Left Behind
The brain sensor discovery behind humans getting taller
How Phoenix predicted Zillow’s spectacular crash
New Words Added in October to Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary
A Machine For Helping You Doodle
We’re Gonna Need Another Space Telescope
The Thing Everyone Wants but No One Actually Wears
A biography of the pixel, the elementary particle of pictures

 

5 VIDEOS + fed up

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

DON’T FORGET TO FLOSS THIS WEEKEND!

 

the average dentist tweet funny The Shirk Report – Volume 655

 

Categories: FUNNY, SHIRK REPORT

Comments

Copyright © 2021 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter