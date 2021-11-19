Nov 19, 2021

The Shirk Report – Volume 657

the-friday-shirk-report

 

The Sifter is back on Instagram after a 10-year hiatus. Check it out? https://www.instagram.com/twistedsifter/

 

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
So apparently babies hate grass
Boom!
When art imitates life
My mom always said I was gifted
Don’t let big mineral fool you
Classiest garage door ever
There’s something so satisfying about good penmanship
The way this wallpaper lines up
Sugar anyone?
Awesome easter egg from Lord of the Rings
Thanks I hate it
When it hits you
The karma was instant
Bonk
Dude!
Food is my religion | Speaking of chefs
Moose is my spirit animal
This is the kind of joy I hope we all experience (even briefly) this weekend
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

Class 1 / Class 2 Problems
A Secret History Of Monopoly
Why Tokyo Works
The 2021 Natural Landscape Photographers of the Year
Wait, but Have You Tried—
Get out now
Vizio’s profit on ads, subscriptions, and data is double the money it makes selling TVs
YouTube Co-Founder Believes Removing Dislikes ‘Is A Stupid Decision’ And Changes Description Of First Video To Protest
Quit Lying to Yourself
The Elephant Who Could Be a Person

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

@tannerharveyy

Best party trick I’ve ever seen ##fyp

♬ original sound – Tanner Harvey

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

HERE’S TO NEW DISCOVERIES THIS WEEKEND!

 

salt cant be the only delicious rock tweet The Shirk Report – Volume 657

 

Categories: FUNNY, SHIRK REPORT

Comments

Copyright © 2021 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter