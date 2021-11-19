The Shirk Report – Volume 657
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– So apparently babies hate grass
– Boom!
– When art imitates life
– My mom always said I was gifted
– Don’t let big mineral fool you
– Classiest garage door ever
– There’s something so satisfying about good penmanship
– The way this wallpaper lines up
– Sugar anyone?
– Awesome easter egg from Lord of the Rings
– Thanks I hate it
– When it hits you
– The karma was instant
– Bonk
– Dude!
– Food is my religion | Speaking of chefs
– Moose is my spirit animal
– This is the kind of joy I hope we all experience (even briefly) this weekend
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Class 1 / Class 2 Problems
– A Secret History Of Monopoly
– Why Tokyo Works
– The 2021 Natural Landscape Photographers of the Year
– Wait, but Have You Tried—
– Get out now
– Vizio’s profit on ads, subscriptions, and data is double the money it makes selling TVs
– YouTube Co-Founder Believes Removing Dislikes ‘Is A Stupid Decision’ And Changes Description Of First Video To Protest
– Quit Lying to Yourself
– The Elephant Who Could Be a Person
5 VIDEOS
@tannerharveyy
Best party trick I’ve ever seen ##fyp
HERE’S TO NEW DISCOVERIES THIS WEEKEND!
