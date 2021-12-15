Mixing Liquids to Mimic the Visual Complexity of Human Eyes
“Heterochromia Iridum” is a fascinating project by artist Rus Khasanov that includes the video above and still frames below. Khasanov describes the project as, “abstract shots of liquid experiments that aim to mimic the visual complexity of human eyes.”
A visual artist. Khasanov’s work is driven by the motto “Beauty is everywhere” which Rus expresses in music videos, typography and illustrations. The ability to express strong emotions through visual art, experimentation and improvisation playing a central role in his creative process. At the heart of Ruslan’s work is the desire to show synergy between art, science and design, that these disciplines are not separate by academism, but can be organized in work with a mutual reinforcement.
You can find more of Ruslan’s fantastic work below. Two pieces from this project are also available as NFTs here and here.
Categories: ART, BEST OF, DESIGN, FILM/TV
Tags: · color, conceptual, eyes, photo series, surreal, trippy
Comments