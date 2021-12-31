Dec 31, 2021

The Shirk Report – Volume 663

20 IMAGES

 
Slippery but really cute
A hedgehog getting an X-ray
Photographing wildlife has its perks
I know this kid, it’s my son
This is me every year
Trying to decide if the tea has cooled down enough
Do what I say, not as I do
A floppy fish toy for a cat might be the best thing ever
I see nothing wrong with this
When you lie on your resume for your dream job…
My brother in law said why does the bunny rabbit with the walker have negative six
Horizontal sliced bread? Whaaaat?
He wins UPS driver of the year
The struggle is real
Well this is cute
FINALLY, I bet this took years
Well that’s a long whisker you’ve got there
This is how i feel about going back to work on Monday

 

10 ARTICLES

 
The Best TV Shows Of 2021, According To Everyone
The Reason Service Vehicles Like Ambulances and Fire Trucks Have Chains Hanging From the Bottom
How Doctors Reinvented The Human Heart
Why People Can’t Stop Talking About Don’t Look Up
Couple Builds Miniature Mid-Century Modern House Inspired by Their Childhood Homes
Pandora Is Ditching Mined Diamonds, Moving To Sustainable Lab-Made Alternatives Only
The Lightbulb That’s Been Burning Since 1901
Scientists Argue (again) Pluto should be reclassified as a planet
500 Greatest Songs Of All Time
Why some people find it harder to be happy

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

