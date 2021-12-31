The Shirk Report – Volume 663
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Slippery but really cute
– A hedgehog getting an X-ray
– Photographing wildlife has its perks
– I know this kid, it’s my son
– This is me every year
– Trying to decide if the tea has cooled down enough
– Do what I say, not as I do
– A floppy fish toy for a cat might be the best thing ever
– I see nothing wrong with this
– When you lie on your resume for your dream job…
– My brother in law said why does the bunny rabbit with the walker have negative six
– Horizontal sliced bread? Whaaaat?
– He wins UPS driver of the year
– The struggle is real
– Well this is cute
– FINALLY, I bet this took years
– Well that’s a long whisker you’ve got there
– This is how i feel about going back to work on Monday
10 ARTICLES
– The Best TV Shows Of 2021, According To Everyone
– The Reason Service Vehicles Like Ambulances and Fire Trucks Have Chains Hanging From the Bottom
– How Doctors Reinvented The Human Heart
– Why People Can’t Stop Talking About Don’t Look Up
– Couple Builds Miniature Mid-Century Modern House Inspired by Their Childhood Homes
– Pandora Is Ditching Mined Diamonds, Moving To Sustainable Lab-Made Alternatives Only
– The Lightbulb That’s Been Burning Since 1901
– Scientists Argue (again) Pluto should be reclassified as a planet
– 500 Greatest Songs Of All Time
– Why some people find it harder to be happy
5 VIDEOS
