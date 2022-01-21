The Shirk Report – Volume 666
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you’ll find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting! Most images are found on Reddit, articles are from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email, and videos come from YouTube.
20 IMAGES
– This duck is loving life at an animal sanctuary in Chile
– Cave carved by hand more than 3,000 years ago
– Beehive trail: Acadia National Park
– My dad’s friend has a God-given talent
– Bioluminescence
– Our freezing pain was worth the most stunning sunrise
– Big sisters overjoyed to see baby brother’s first steps
– Panda Wars
– Painting done during spare time senior year in college
– Bubble Rodeo
– 97% positive a wizard lives here
– Got kicked out of a church group for this
– Happy 60th birthday, Jim Carrey
– Behind Door #2
– Oldest dessert in Namibia, where the dunes meet the ocean
– Glass changes color under cold/warm light
– So I finally watched ‘Encanto’
– 15 seconds bowl cats update
10 ARTICLES
– The Top 10 Most Instagrammed Dog Breeds
– 26 People Share Uses for Common Products That You Might Not Be Aware Of
– In The 1990s, The New York Knicks Fought Everyone — Even David Stern
– The 30 Greatest Action Movies of All Time
– The surprising ways that Victorians flirted
– Missouri Highway Patrol Mistakenly Sends Batman-Themed Alert
– How to Build a Successful Podcast
– Weird Things People Experienced At Friend’s Houses
– This Recipe Forever Changed the Way I Make Grilled Cheese
– What AI cannot do
5 VIDEOS
