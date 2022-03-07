7 Things Most People Don’t Know About McDonald’s
McDonald’s has been such a big part of the American landscape for so many years that it can be hard to measure its impact.
Today we’re going to dive into another aspect of the fast food franchise: the unusual facts that most people don’t know about the iconic company.
1. A different start.
McDonald’s is famous for its hamburgers, fries, and milkshakes, but it started out as a BBQ joint in San Bernardino, California, in 1940.
It wasn’t until 1948 that brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald switched over to burgers.
2. The arches.
The Golden Arches of McDonald’s are so well-known that a survey of 7,000 people in seven different countries showed that 88% of them were able to identify the famous logo.
Only 54% of those folks identified the Christian cross.
3. Two exceptions.
The famous Golden Arches around the world are yellow except for two places.
One location in Paris has white arches to blend in with its surroundings on the Champs-Elysees.
Second is a McDonald’s in Sedona, Arizona, which has a turquoise arches to give it a Southwest feel.
4. It’s not the biggest…
Many people assume that McDonald’s is the biggest restaurant chain in America.
Nope. That honor actually belongs to Subway, which has around 45,000 locations.
McDonald’s has roughly 36,000.
5. Maybe someday…
McDonald’s has a veggie burger…but it’s not available in the U.S.
For now, you can only score one of them in India.
6. That’s crazy.
Believe it or not, McDonald’s is the world’s biggest toy distributor.
The company gives away 1.5 BILLION toys each year with Happy Meals.
7. There’s a Big Mac Museum.
Yes, you read that correctly.
The museum is in North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, and you can see all kinds of cool artifacts like a 14-foot tall Big Mac.