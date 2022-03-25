A Woman’s Workplace Denied Her Two Weeks Notice and the Internet Is Roasting The Employer
Giving your two weeks’ notice at a job is something most people have to do at some point.
But what happens if your boss rejects that standard courtesy?
Courtney Reder shared a story about how she gave her employers her two weeks’ notice… and the bosses rejected it because they still needed her to work.
Yeah… that actually happened. No, it doesn’t make sense. They can’t do that.
Take a look at what she had to say.
@courtneyyy_lynn_ I now have 3 jobs and still trying to make ends meet #grad #work #ITriedItIPrimedIt #fyp ♬ original sound – childhood charts
So what did TikTokers say?
One user suggested she should ask for a raise since she’s “in such high demand.”
Another user said, “You did them a favor by telling them beforehand.”
Others pointed out the obvious, “They have no say. They don’t own you.” and “What are they gonna do? Fire you?”
