Apr 12, 2022
Starbucks Worker Quit After He Was Given Pizza When the Store Was Short-Staffed
A Starbucks employee shared a TikTok video that went viral where they said they were given Domino’s pizza for being short-staffed…instead of more workers being called in…
And at the end of the short video, he says, “It’s like a reward.”
The video is indicative of how the service industry is struggling to fill jobs these days.
@podmangojuul #starbucks #barista #fyp #CorollaCrossStep ♬ original sound – Ethan Seal
Here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.
One person said, “No the best part is this but then you’re super understaffed still so you don’t actually get to eat it, LOL.”
Another viewer said the same thing happened to them: “This word for word happened to me and I quit LOL.”
We’re living in strange times…