May 1, 2022

10 People Review Products They Say Are Worth It on TikTok

TikTok can be a great place to find product reviews for things you might want to buy.

Take a look at what these 10 people recommend.

Links to the products are included below.

1. Electric S’Mores Maker

Buy it HERE.

@stuffyouactuallyneed LINK IN BIO!! #amazonfinds #amazon #fyp #bestofamazon #founditonamazon #amazonfavorites #amazonfinds2020 #finditonamazon #onlineshopping ♬ 아무노래 – ZICO

2. The Pink Stuff Cleaning Paste

Buy it HERE.

@jacey_lucas I’m so amazed by the pink stuff… 😍 #pinkstuff #pinkstuffpaste #cleantok #foryou #cleaningtiktok #amazed ♬ original sound – Jacey 🐣

3. Need a new blow-up mattress?

Buy it HERE.

@sonia3dayz In honor of my blowup mattress post that went viral 3/5/21 is at 3.3 million LIKES and 19.1 million VIEWS!!!! So many copycat videos #fypシツ♡ #viral ♬ original sound – LIVIN’ my BEST MID-LIFE CRISIS

4. Pet hair remover

Buy it HERE.

@alexismae44 I own a husky and sweep everyday. Tik Tok finally conviced me to buy a Chom Chom. Not disappointed ! #chomchom #tiktokmademebuyit #huksymom ♬ original sound – Alexis Mae

5. Cloning paste for plants

Buy it HERE.

@feezy.pdf if y’all remember the croton tragedy, you’ll understand why this is such a miracle. #planttok #planttiktok #croton #orchid #crazykeikicloningpaste ♬ Levitating (feat. DaBaby) – Dua Lipa

6. A few different items here.

Buy it HERE.

@bymichellelei Amazon favorites: office edition! Pt. 1 ✨ #homedecor #officedecor #workfromhome #amazon #amazonfinds #amazonprime #happyathome #learnontiktok ♬ The Office (Main Theme) – TV Sounds Unlimited

7. Swedish dish cloths

Buy it HERE.

@lindsayroggenbuck Amazon favs part 3 #amazonfinds #amazonprime #amazonfavorites #amazonmusthaves #founditonamazon #musthavesfromamazon #momhacks #momsover40 #musthaves ♬ Roses (Imanbek Remix) – SAINt JHN

8. Digital alarm clock

Buy it HERE.

@miriam.gin1 #amazon #amazonfinds #HealthyHabits6Step #amazoncodes #amazonmusthaves #amazonprime #amazonhaul #amazonfavorites #musthaves #gadgets #haul #beauty ♬ original sound – simply ML

9. Table lamp with touch control

Buy it HERE.

@teresalauracaruso Super cool gadgets from Amazon you NEED!📱 #amazon #amazonfinds #amazonprime #founditonamazon #homedecor #hometour ♬ original sound – Teresa Caruso

10. Digital camera for kids

Buy it HERE.

@jasmeanbrown 10/10 would recommend. The videos are so cute 🥺💕 #BestSeatInTheHouse #tiktokmademebuyit #buffering ♬ Essence (feat. Tems) – WizKid

