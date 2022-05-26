May 26, 2022
Artist Creates Illustrations Based on Coffee Spills
Well, this is really cool concept that I’ve never seen before!
An artist named Maegan Eckblad creates beautiful illustrations out of intentional coffee spills.
All of her pieces are one-of-a-kind originals and no duplicates are ever made.
You can buy her pieces HERE.
Here she turns a bit of a mess into some cute elephants.
Check out this great frog drawing.
And in this video, Eckblad draws a panda bear.
Here’s one more for you to enjoy!
Those are pretty great! We hope you loved them!
