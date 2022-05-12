May 12, 2022

Funny McDonald’s Employee Charmed Guests in the Drive-Thru With Dramatic, Hilarious Apology

Fast food workers aren’t usually known for their sense of humor but a worker at a McDonald’s restaurant in Australia flipped the script and entertained a woman in the drive-thru with their customer service.

The woman’s friend wanted hotcakes but they weren’t being served at that time so the employee took the opportunity went into a hilarious and dramatic apology.

And luckily, the whole exchange was captured by a TikTok user who shared the video for all to see.

Take a look at what folks on TikTok had to say about this funny video.

This person said this guy probably made his co-workers laugh with this display.

Photo Credit: TikTok

And another person even recognized this guy from the drive-thru.

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another TikTokker said he must’ve ben reading Old Bill before he went to work.

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this person was also familiar with this employee and said he always used to cheer her up.

Photo Credit: TikTok

 

