10 Celebrities Who Grew up in Wealthy Families
It probably won’t surprise you that a number of celebrities grew up wealthy.
As with everything in life, a lot of where people end up is based on who they know…or who they’re related to.
Take a look at this list of 10 celebs who grew up with money.
1. Ariana Grande
Grande’s mother was the CEO of Hose-McCann Communications and her father owned a graphic design firm.
Her parents’ connections got her started in the singing biz when she performed on cruises and sang the National Anthem at sporting events.
2. Adam Levine
Adam Levine comes from fashion: his family owns the retail chain M. Frederic.
He also attended the elite Brentwood school in Los Angeles while growing up.
3. Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga, real name Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, grew up in New York City.
Her mother was a vice president at Verizon and her father owned a telecommunications company.
4. Taylor Swift
The singer’s father was a stockbroker for Merrill Lynch…that usually means some big bucks.
5. Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus was born into wealth: her father is the chairman of the Louis-Dreyfus Group that is worth billions.
6. Nick Kroll
This funny man’s father founded Kroll, Inc., a company that investigates corporate fraud.
Jules B. Kroll sold the company for a whopping $1.9 billion.
7. Olivia Wilde
Wilde’s mother is a documentary filmmaker and her father is a journalist and editor for Harper’s Magazine.
The actress grew up in Washington, D.C., and her family hobnobbed with celebs like Steven Spielberg and Mick Jagger.
8. Anderson Cooper
The news anchor is a member of the Vanderbilt family that has been a powerhouse in the U.S. for generations.
Cooper wrote a book about his family history called Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of An American Dynasty.
9. Rashida Jones
Did you know that Jones’ father is famous music producer Quincy Jones?
Jones has been at it for decades and has worked with everyone from Michael Jackson to Frank Sinatra.
10. Salma Hayek
The Mexican actress is the daughter of a wealthy oil industry executive.
Rumor has it that Hayek’s father once bought her three tigers as pets.
