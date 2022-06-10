10 Hilarious Posts About Being Pregnant
Ladies…we salute you.
You put up with a lot and when you are pregnant, you REALLY have to put up with a lot.
So, in honor of all of you, here are some funny posts about the realities of pregnancy.
1.
Do you ever just feel like a rotisserie chicken? pic.twitter.com/tJI3I2cF9E
— Madi Ford (@Madiford2) June 30, 2018
2.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Vanda Foster 🌸 Young Living (@vanda.foster)
3.
My wife allowed me a say in our pregnancy announcement and now regrets it from funny
4.
My 39-week pregnant wife went to the store to “get stuff for dinner”. This is what she came home with from funny
5.
My wife is pregnant and she thought it would be funny to take a picture of our dog’s feet looking like they are her’s… from funny
6.
View this post on Instagram
7.
My pregnant wife has been practicing her swaddling technique on the dog. from aww
8.
Well it finally happened in my 8th month of pregnancy, I just sat on a man’s hand and bag when he wouldn’t move them off the last spare seat on the bus. We’re now sharing a very quiet ride.
— Brydie Lee-Kennedy (@BrydieLK) September 4, 2018
9.
(I am 6 months pregnant)
Me after ordering my coffee:
Stranger at Starbucks: you know you should be drinking decaf when you’re pregnant.
Me: I’m… not pregnant.
Stranger: (horrified) I am so, so sorry!
And that’s what you get for giving unsolicited advice.
— Jax ⚡️Philosopher Queen (@Diamond_Jax) August 2, 2019
10.
5 Stages of Pregnancy:
1: Crying
2: Peeing
3: Crying because you peed
4: Peeing because you’re crying
5: The toilet is your home now
— Sam (@SufficientCharm) April 24, 2017