Career Coach Warns Workers To Never Tell Your Boss You’re Unhappy At Your Job… Especially If They’re The Problem
by Chris Allen
The workplace (if you can even get into it these days) is a minefield of do’s and don’ts.
It can be tough if you’re just starting out, to navigate all the corporate speak and best practices.
And that’s why it’s sometimes good to turn to others who might know a little something on the matter.
Like career coach “totally_employable,” who’s here to impart a little wisdom in the workplace game.
Her video starts off with a pretty attention-grabbing headline in all caps,
“DO NOT TELL YOUR BOSS THAT YOU ARE UNHAPPY.”
She gets a bit deeper into it before the reveal, explaining,
“…and especially if the reason why you’re unhappy is because your boss is a poor manager.”
With her clients, she explains that she has seen it happen way too often where the boss just simply can’t receive that kind of feedback.
“If that boss gets that kind of feedback they feel personally attacked; they’re not going to change their style.”
She continues, that in that situation, they instead turn what should be constructive criticism back on “the problem.”
“…which in their perspective, is you.”
It’s definitely worth a watch.
Check out her full video here:
@totally_employable
Should you tell your boss you’re unhappy? #careeradviceontiktok #careeradvice #careertiktok #fyp #jobadvice #companyculture #workthisway
Let’s see what folks had to say.
This person must have been that 1 out of 10 bosses.
While one person made sure to always keep em guessin’.
And another commenter pointed out that HR really just spills the beans like a gossip queen.
This feels like it shouldn’t have to be said.
But maybe it’s hard-earned knowledge for some.
