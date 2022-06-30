Jun 30, 2022
Italian Grandmother Shows How to Open Spaghetti Package Without Scissors or a Knife
Italian grandmothers are best known for one thing: COOKING!
And you better believe that they know Italian cuisine from front to back.
A Toronto grandma who goes by the name Nonna Elda treated TikTok users to a kitchen tip that of course she wold know…how to open a package of spaghetti without scissors or a knife.
Watch Nonna Elda in action.
@nonna.elda.cooks SPAGHETTI #Nonna #Italianfood #italiancanadian #nonnacooks #Toronto #cook #spaghetti #pastatiktok #pasta #learntocook #simplerecipes #food #italians ♬ original sound – Elda
All it takes it some muscle!
After she slammed open the package of spaghetti, Nonna Elda made a nice spaghetti dinner.
Bon Appétit!
@nonna.elda.cooks Good ingredients make good food. #nonna #cheese #cheesetok #pastatok #food #Italian #Italianfood #easyrecipes #simplerecipes #Torontofood #italianeecipes #morecheese ♬ Little Things – Adrian Berenguer
