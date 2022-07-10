Jul 21, 2022

10 Modern Brands Presented as Old School Media

Luli Kibudi is a designer based in Spain and she specializes in interpreting modern brands that we all know as old school media.

It’s a really clever project!

These are so cool! Take a look!

1. Netflix

Just like the good old days at the video store.

 

2. Gmail

In the form of snail mail!

 

3. YouTube

You have to get up and turn the dial with this one.

 

4. Facebook

Remember scrapbooks? Do they still exist?

 

5. Microsoft Word

You have to haul around that clunky typewriter.

 

6. iCloud

Kids, this is where we used to keep our important documents.

 

7. Pinterest

Pin it up on the board!

 

8. Wikipedia

You might have even bought one of these from a door-to-door salesman.

 

9. LinkedIn

Looking for a job? Check the newspaper.

 

10. Spotify

Let’s all give it up for the glory days of cassette tapes.

 

