8 Troubling Before-And-After Photos That Show the Effects of Climate Change
Climate change looks different depending on where you live, of course, and it often looks far different than we would expect, as well.
Add in the incremental way things are changing and maybe it’s not hard to believe that people would struggle to grasp how bad things are getting.
That old saying “a picture is worth a thousand words” really is true, though, and it’s hard to argue with before and after pictures like these 8.
8. McCarty Glacier, Alaska.
It’s basically all melted at this point.
7. Pedersen Glacier, Alaska.
There sure is a lot more green space now.
6. Coral reefs in American Samoa.
This honestly makes me a bit sick to my stomach.
5. Northwestern Glacier, Alaska.
It’s amazing to see how much has disappeared.
4. Muir Glacier, Alaska.
It’s pretty and scary at the same time.
3. Carroll Glacier, Alaska.
This one is extra depressing for some reason.
2. Kangaroo Island, Australia.
How can that even be the same place?
Australia’s fires are like nothing seen ever before from interestingasfuck
1. Christmas Island Coral Reef
It’s 90% gone now, and it’s probably never coming back.
Before and after coral bleaching on Christmas Island where 90% of the reef has died from Damnthatsinteresting
