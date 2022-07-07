Jul 7, 2022
Artist Makes Cookies That Are Replicas of Vintage Tiffany Lampshades
Ella Hawkins is an author, artist, and design historian who took it upon herself to create cookies that are reproductions of vintage Tiffany lamps from the early 1900s.
She hand paints each creation with gel food colorings mixed with vodka and uses royal icing to finish all the details.
In the post below, use the arrows to flip through the different photos of cookies Hawkins made next to the Tiffany lamps that inspired them.
And here are six of her perfect replicas all laid out for everyone to see.
Also, here’s a video of Hawkins documenting how she made one of the Tiffany cookies.
They look almost too perfect to eat, don’t you agree…?
