Do Square Cash Registers Force Customers Into Tipping?

By this point, you’ve most likely dealt with Square cash registers at a business or two because they’re pretty much everywhere these days.

And a man shared a video about how Square registers basically guilt customers into tipping for things they wouldn’t usually tip for when they check out.

@robertsullivan #tips #cashregister #sales #retail #tipping #money ♬ original sound – Robert Sullivan

Now check out what folks on TikTok said about this.

This person had a pretty interesting take on the situation.

Another viewer said they shouldn’t expect the same tip as a waiter or a waitress.

This guy said you can always just choose 0% on the tip screen if you want to…

And this TikTokker said that tipping culture is all about corporations not wanting to pay their employees a good salary.

