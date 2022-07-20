Jul 20, 2022

Target Employee Points Out Customers Who Leave Frozen Food Items in Aisles

We can’t explain why some people do it, but you’ve no doubt seen food items that are meant to be refrigerated or frozen left out in aisles at grocery stores.

And it can be infuriating!

A Target employee shared a video on TikTok where she called out customers who left frozen pizzas sitting on the ground in the store.

@kaitlinsondae Target Employee Things #targetemployee #retailthings #targetworker #workerproblems ♬ original sound – Kaitlin Sonday

Here’s what folks had to say in the comments on TikTok.

One viewer made a good point…it’s not hard to just put stuff away!

Screen Shot 2022 05 08 at 3.59.30 PM Target Employee Points Out Customers Who Leave Frozen Food Items in Aisles

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this person had a similar experience…

Screen Shot 2022 05 08 at 3.59.36 PM Target Employee Points Out Customers Who Leave Frozen Food Items in Aisles

Photo Credit: TikTok

This person said this is even worse than stealing because the food goes to waste.

Screen Shot 2022 05 08 at 3.59.48 PM Target Employee Points Out Customers Who Leave Frozen Food Items in Aisles

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this TikTokker had a simple solution for these situations.

Screen Shot 2022 05 08 at 3.59.56 PM Target Employee Points Out Customers Who Leave Frozen Food Items in Aisles

Photo Credit: TikTok

This worker said customers do this with masks, too.

Come on, people!

Screen Shot 2022 05 08 at 4.00.02 PM Target Employee Points Out Customers Who Leave Frozen Food Items in Aisles

Photo Credit: TikTok

twistedsifter on facebook Target Employee Points Out Customers Who Leave Frozen Food Items in Aisles

Categories: Internet News
Tags: · , , , , ,

Copyright © 2022 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter