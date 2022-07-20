Target Employee Points Out Customers Who Leave Frozen Food Items in Aisles
We can’t explain why some people do it, but you’ve no doubt seen food items that are meant to be refrigerated or frozen left out in aisles at grocery stores.
And it can be infuriating!
A Target employee shared a video on TikTok where she called out customers who left frozen pizzas sitting on the ground in the store.
@kaitlinsondae Target Employee Things #targetemployee #retailthings #targetworker #workerproblems ♬ original sound – Kaitlin Sonday
Here’s what folks had to say in the comments on TikTok.
One viewer made a good point…it’s not hard to just put stuff away!
And this person had a similar experience…
This person said this is even worse than stealing because the food goes to waste.
And this TikTokker had a simple solution for these situations.
This worker said customers do this with masks, too.
Come on, people!
