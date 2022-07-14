The Shirk Report – Volume 692
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Like a Rammstein concert from a distance
– Well…yeah
– Mushrooms are just so weird
– Bride won’t mind
– Almost running on water
– Dog-walking buddies with Stephen King
– Drone light-paint over cemetery
– Anything you can do I can do better
– American shopping list
– Blowing up a dam
– Earliest-born person (1749) to be photographed (in 1852)
– So much cuteness in one spot
– Can’t-miss basketball hoop
– Cat caught the light-catcher
– Kid enjoying the rain
– 20s vs. 30s
– The rotation of the Earth
– Father-son slips
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– We Don’t Know Neptune at All: You know, the planet?
– Google’s AI Can Help You Get Your Next Job
– How to Stop Your Kid from Interrupting in Three Easy Steps
– The Chicken (or the Egg) First Came From This Spot, Researchers Say
– How online dating impacts people with anxiety (and how to deal with it)
– Art behind bars: a portrait of the California prison system
– Why Hydrogen Peroxide Always Comes in a Brown Bottle
– The Only Woman at the ICO
– 11 Ridiculous Texts From People Who Aren’t Very Good Scammers
– How To Prevent And Treat Summer Chafing For Men
5 VIDEOS
