Jul 14, 2022

The Shirk Report – Volume 692

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Like a Rammstein concert from a distance
Well…yeah
Mushrooms are just so weird
Bride won’t mind
Almost running on water
Dog-walking buddies with Stephen King
Drone light-paint over cemetery
Anything you can do I can do better
American shopping list
Blowing up a dam
Earliest-born person (1749) to be photographed (in 1852)
So much cuteness in one spot
Can’t-miss basketball hoop
Cat caught the light-catcher
Kid enjoying the rain
20s vs. 30s
The rotation of the Earth
Father-son slips
10 ARTICLES

We Don’t Know Neptune at All: You know, the planet?
Google’s AI Can Help You Get Your Next Job
How to Stop Your Kid from Interrupting in Three Easy Steps
The Chicken (or the Egg) First Came From This Spot, Researchers Say
How online dating impacts people with anxiety (and how to deal with it)
Art behind bars: a portrait of the California prison system
Why Hydrogen Peroxide Always Comes in a Brown Bottle
The Only Woman at the ICO
11 Ridiculous Texts From People Who Aren’t Very Good Scammers
How To Prevent And Treat Summer Chafing For Men

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

