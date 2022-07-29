Jul 28, 2022

The Shirk Report – Volume 694

20 IMAGES

Friday!
The no-fail diet
Showing off vector thrust control
Ever seen a hollering peacock?
Magic while you wait
Showing Dad Saturn’s rings
Wee, wee, wee!
Aquarium “decorating”
Bounce low-rider
Cutest neighbors ever
Shopping center demolition
Face painting, on a penny
Not your average yoga student
Perspective
Milan church decorated with skulls and bones
Helpful signage
Contact lenses can be so frustrating
Old school Ford Bronco
Cthulhu blinking
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

The Interesting Place Where Helium was First Discovered
The case for fewer friends
He Recorded a Female Co-Worker Without Her Permission. Was He Wrong?
10 Fun Facts About ‘The Great Muppet Caper’
What to Do If You Find an Injured Bird
I Am Very Tall
Here’s what Google knows about you—and how to change it
How To Make The Perfect French Omelet, According To Experts
FBI Says People Are Using Deepfakes to Apply to Remote Jobs
People Talk About the First Thing They Saved Money to Buy

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

