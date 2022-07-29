The Shirk Report – Volume 694
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– The no-fail diet
– Showing off vector thrust control
– Ever seen a hollering peacock?
– Magic while you wait
– Showing Dad Saturn’s rings
– Wee, wee, wee!
– Aquarium “decorating”
– Bounce low-rider
– Cutest neighbors ever
– Shopping center demolition
– Face painting, on a penny
– Not your average yoga student
– Perspective
– Milan church decorated with skulls and bones
– Helpful signage
– Contact lenses can be so frustrating
– Old school Ford Bronco
– Cthulhu blinking
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– The Interesting Place Where Helium was First Discovered
– The case for fewer friends
– He Recorded a Female Co-Worker Without Her Permission. Was He Wrong?
– 10 Fun Facts About ‘The Great Muppet Caper’
– What to Do If You Find an Injured Bird
– I Am Very Tall
– Here’s what Google knows about you—and how to change it
– How To Make The Perfect French Omelet, According To Experts
– FBI Says People Are Using Deepfakes to Apply to Remote Jobs
– People Talk About the First Thing They Saved Money to Buy
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · SHIRK REPORT, top