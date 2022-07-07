Why Jeans Have Tiny Pockets in Them
Some of the clothes we wear on a daily basis have little quirks that we notice all the time but don’t really think about.
For example, why do a lot of zippers say YKK on them?
And here’s another one: what is that small pocket above your regular pockets on your jeans?
Some people think that it was designed to hold loose change, but the truth is that those tiny pockets were originally meant to hold pocket watches. In fact, Levi Strauss, the man who literally invented jeans in 1873, is credited with inventing the extra pocket.
The Levi Strauss website says, “originally included as protection for pocket watches, thus the name, this extra pouch has served many functions, evident in its many titles: frontier pocket, condom pocket, coin pocket, match pocket, and ticket pocket, to name a few.”