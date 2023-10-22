Details Leak Of What Tesla’s $25K Version Might Look Like
by Trisha Leigh
So far, the Tesla models that have been sold to consumers have been a bit pricey for a majority of buyers – but their “budget” hatchback is supposed to rectify that.
Now, thanks to a leaked video, we might have an early peek at its design.
In it, Tesla showed off early sketches that likely went into the final version of the new model, announced by Elon Musk back in 2020.
“Tesla will make a compelling $25,000 electric vehicle that is also fully autonomous.”
A couple years back, Tesla shared concept drawings like this.
Production was set to start in 2023, but we know from many examples that Musk is typically over-ambitious when it comes to promising delivery of his projects.
Speculation is that the design will be a hatchback with a sloping, aerodynamic roofline and a shorter wheelbase than Tesla’s other vehicles, but to be clear, no one knows for sure.
In fact, there is no confirmation that Tesla is working on a cheaper hatchback version at all. Along with over-promised timelines, Tesla also struggles to keep its price points low; their cheapest offering right now is well over $40K.
If they can manage it, the car will likely be a big hit, especially in countries where smaller cars are super popular.
And in the States, where most of us are poor now, I guess.
