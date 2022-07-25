Woman Hilariously Opened Every Locker at a Delivery Hub on Accident
You’ve probably noticed a lot of those Amazon locker hubs at businesses that you frequent.
They offer a convenient way to pick up packages instead of having them delivered to a certain address.
A woman shared a video on TikTok where she was shocked that she somehow opened all the lockers at a delivery hub at once.
@itsblairhere I have a lot of questions @Amazon #fyp #xyzbca #amazonhub #foryou #HPSustainableSounds ♬ original sound – Blair
Amazon “confirmed that they are NOT Amazon Hub lockers” and that they belong to another company.
And here’s what people had to say on TikTok.
One person joked,
“You solved Jeff Bezos’ riddle.”
Another also poked fun at the situation and said,
“I think the cubbies just unionized.”
And one viewer was pretty perplexed:
“I’m so confused? Please explain exactly how you did this.”
And another person answered the question:
“I install these. You accidentally put in the installer code to check function on all doors.”
The more you know…
Categories: Internet News
Tags: · amazon, amazon hub, amazon hubs, amazon lockers, FUNNY, shopping