Aug 30, 2022

10 Weird Things People Tried to Sell Online

One great thing about the Internet is that you can find all kinds of great things to buy…

And on the flip side…well, there are a lot of NOT so great things people are trying to sell, too.

Take a look at these gems people had for sale online.

1. Are you in the market for a cow?

Why not, right?

Screen Shot 2022 08 30 at 6.53.58 PM 10 Weird Things People Tried to Sell Online

Screen Shot 2022 08 30 at 6.54.12 PM 10 Weird Things People Tried to Sell Online

Screen Shot 2022 08 30 at 6.54.45 PM 10 Weird Things People Tried to Sell Online

Photo Credit: Reddit

2. Pretty creepy.

Actually, terrifying.

Screen Shot 2022 08 30 at 6.56.32 PM 10 Weird Things People Tried to Sell Online

Screen Shot 2022 08 30 at 6.57.00 PM 10 Weird Things People Tried to Sell Online

Photo Credit: Reddit

3. I don’t think anyone will buy this.

But what do I know…?

Screen Shot 2022 08 30 at 6.59.25 PM 10 Weird Things People Tried to Sell Online

Screen Shot 2022 08 30 at 6.59.40 PM 10 Weird Things People Tried to Sell Online

Photo Credit: Reddit

4. Makes total sense.

What a find!

Screen Shot 2022 08 30 at 7.01.03 PM 10 Weird Things People Tried to Sell Online

Screen Shot 2022 08 30 at 7.01.20 PM 10 Weird Things People Tried to Sell Online

Photo Credit: Reddit

5. Just the head?

If you say so…

Screen Shot 2022 08 30 at 7.02.43 PM 10 Weird Things People Tried to Sell Online

Screen Shot 2022 08 30 at 7.02.51 PM 10 Weird Things People Tried to Sell Online

Photo Credit: Reddit

6. Not the worst thing I’ve ever seen.

But it doesn’t look too comfortable.

Screen Shot 2022 08 30 at 7.04.41 PM 10 Weird Things People Tried to Sell Online

Screen Shot 2022 08 30 at 7.04.59 PM 10 Weird Things People Tried to Sell Online

Photo Credit: Reddit

7. Don’t wear that out in public.

You might fall into a pothole.

Screen Shot 2022 08 30 at 7.06.11 PM 10 Weird Things People Tried to Sell Online

Screen Shot 2022 08 30 at 7.06.30 PM 10 Weird Things People Tried to Sell Online

Photo Credit: Reddit

8. This is just weird.

No way!

Screen Shot 2022 08 30 at 7.08.22 PM 10 Weird Things People Tried to Sell Online

Screen Shot 2022 08 30 at 7.08.31 PM 10 Weird Things People Tried to Sell Online

Photo Credit: Reddit

9. Those poor hippies.

They’re in a better place now.

Screen Shot 2022 08 30 at 7.10.26 PM 10 Weird Things People Tried to Sell Online

Screen Shot 2022 08 30 at 7.10.44 PM 10 Weird Things People Tried to Sell Online

Photo Credit: Reddit

10. A very rare item.

You don’t see too many of these around.

Screen Shot 2022 08 30 at 7.12.19 PM 10 Weird Things People Tried to Sell Online

Screen Shot 2022 08 30 at 7.12.26 PM 10 Weird Things People Tried to Sell Online

Photo Credit: Reddit

twistedsifter on facebook 10 Weird Things People Tried to Sell Online

Categories: FUNNY
Tags: · , , ,

Copyright © 2022 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter