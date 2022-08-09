Aug 18, 2022

9 Times “The Simpsons” Predicted the Future

The folks behind The Simpsons haven’t predicted a thing or two, but a whole hatful of events and bits that have come to pass in the real world – some of them extremely specific, with names and everything.

If you’ve heard about this phenomenon but aren’t exactly sure what was predicted when, we’ve got 9 pretty crazy jokes that turned out to be very real reality a decade or more later.

9. The Apple iPod, 5 years early.

In 1996, The Simpsons unveiled a device that closely resembles the first generation iPod, and was also meant to communicate messages and play music.

clipimage 600aaa0fade8b 700 9 Times “The Simpsons” Predicted the Future

Photo Credit: Fox

8. This aired in 2000.

A full 16 years before it came to pass – and yes, they predicted he would not only run, but that he’d win.

clipimage 600aa8adcb443 700 9 Times “The Simpsons” Predicted the Future

Photo Credit: Fox

7. Spoiler alert!

The Simpsons knew the big twist in Season 8 of Game of Thrones before anyone else – and certainly before those of us still waiting for GRRM to finish the books.

clipimage 600aa943adafa 700 9 Times “The Simpsons” Predicted the Future

Photo Credit: Fox

6. Lady Gaga’s flyover at the Super Bowl.

She performed the same trick in Springfield 6 years earlier, and even the outfit wasn’t too far off.

clipimage 600aa98de09d3 700 9 Times “The Simpsons” Predicted the Future

Photo Credit: Fox

5. The Shard Building in London.

In the episode “Lisa’s Wedding” a building that wouldn’t appear for 14 years appears in the distance. The shape and location are exactly correct!

clipimage 600aa9c5ebead 700 9 Times “The Simpsons” Predicted the Future

Photo Credit: Fox

4. The fall of the World Trade Center.

In 1997 the Simpsons planned a trip to New York, and Lisa holds up a magazine that shows the Twin Towers next to a big number 9. Conspiracy theorists are having a heyday right now!

clipimage 600aa9d6ac7e6 700 9 Times “The Simpsons” Predicted the Future

Photo Credit: Fox

3. That Ebola wasn’t over.

Marge knew Bart might need to have the details about how to combat Ebola way back when.

clipimage 600aa9b602cb3 700 9 Times “The Simpsons” Predicted the Future

Photo Credit: Fox

2. Eating horse meat.

In 2003, there was a huge scandal in Ireland when authorities found horse DNA in over 1/3 of the beef burger samples from supermarkets.

In 1994, lunch lady Doris from Springfield enjoyed using “assorted horse parts” when preparing student meals.

clipimage 600aa99ca14bb 700 9 Times “The Simpsons” Predicted the Future

Photo Credit: Fox

1. The financial crisis in Greece.

Maybe they have someone from the UN on call, because The Simpsons were putting Greece on eBay back in 2012.

clipimage 600aa9e74c0da 700 9 Times “The Simpsons” Predicted the Future

Photo Credit: Fox

It really is a bit strange when you think about it, don’t you think…?

twistedsifter on facebook 9 Times “The Simpsons” Predicted the Future

Categories: FILM/TV, HISTORY
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2022 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter